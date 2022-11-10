November 10, 2022

Anastasiades to meet Macron

By Nikolaos Prakas00
tribute ceremony for late francoise rudetzky of sos attentats, in paris

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

The president is in Paris for the fifth forum for peace.

According to government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Anastasiades will ask Macron to take the initiative, in cooperation with the European Union and the United Nations, for the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

He added that the proposals of the president and the UN resolutions can form the framework for restarting the process.

Pelekanos told CyBC radio that Anastasiades will bring up a similar point to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he will meet on November 23 in Berlin.

Anastasiades is due to meet Macron at 5:45 pm Cyprus time at the Elysee palace.

The meeting will be attended by Pelekanos, the ambassador of Cyprus to France Yiorgos Shiakallis, and the director of the president’s office Pantelis Pantelides.

 

