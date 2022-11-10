November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeaturedTourism

Coveted smart tourism award for Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
smart phone

Paphos and Seville have been chosen by the EU as the 2023 European capitals of smart tourism, recognising the two cities’ outstanding achievements in smart, innovative, sustainable and inclusive tourism.

The announcement on Thursday was welcomed by the president of the Paphos Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) Thanos Michaelides, who said the prize includes benefits and specialised branding for the city in 2023, including a dedicated video promoting it, an ad hoc hashtag, as well as a range of activities for tourists, both locals and foreign.

“The choice of Paphos as the European capitals of smart tourism shows how progressive the city is. Paphos has been working tirelessly in the past year to improve its product,” he said.

“We are very satisfied with the result, which shows the extent of the successful cooperation between private companies and businesses and the deputy ministry of tourism, as well as the Paphos Regional Board of Tourism.”

Michaelides said that smart tourism relies heavily on using technology to improve the tourists’ experience and the way the city attracts visitors.

“Smart tourism responds to new challenges and demands in a fast-changing sector, including the evolution of digital tools, products and services,” the EU says on its Facebook page dedicated to the competition.

“Smart tourism means equal opportunity and access for all visitors, sustainable development of the local area and support to creative industries, local talent and heritage.”

Related Posts

Man arrested for stealing from EAC

Jonathan Shkurko

Health ministry raising awareness of diabetes

Jonathan Shkurko

Scammer is not a registered estate agent

Nick Theodoulou

Anastasiades to meet Macron

Nikolaos Prakas

Restaurant review: Wok and Oven, Aradippou, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Woman caught at airport with fake ID

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign