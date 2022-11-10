November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
GreeceWorld

Emirates plane returns to Athens after U.S. security tip off

By Reuters News Service00
emirates image 13 04 22
File photo

An Emirates plane flying to New York from Greece was forced to return to the Athens International Airport after a security alert, police sources said on Thursday.

Greek authorities were tipped off by U.S. about a “suspicious” passenger on the plane, according to police sources and local media.

Just after 2000 GMT the plane, escorted by two fighter jets, landed back at the Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens for security checks, the sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, another Emirates flight to Dubai was not allowed to take off from Eleftherios Venizelos and all passengers were thoroughly checked also for security concerns but nothing suspicious was found, police sources added.

Related Posts

Drone taxi takes first spin in air traffic near Paris

Reuters News Service

African nations tell COP27 fossil fuels will tackle poverty

Reuters News Service

Irish inflation hits 38-year high of 9.2%

Reuters News Service

Ukraine says Russians will take one week to withdraw from Kherson (Update)

Reuters News Service

Record-breaking $1.5bn art sale for late Microsoft co-founder’s collection

Reuters News Service

Republicans close in on US House majority, Senate still up for grabs

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign