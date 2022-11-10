MPs call for allowances for specialised meds not covered by Gesy

Patients burdened with the high costs of specialised drugs to treat illnesses that are not covered by Gesy were discussed by lawmakers on Thursday.

The House health committee talked of the need for the establishment of an allowance policy, as well as for the inclusion of specialised drugs and nutritional supplements into Gesy for patients with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and celiac disease.

Representatives of the patients associations stressed the need to record the needs of specific groups of patients, in order to receive appropriate support.

From the statements made by lawmakers after the discussion, it became clear that, in addition to granting an allowance, it was also necessary to subsidise the medicines and vitamins needed by these patients.

Chairman of the health committee, Disy’s Efthymios Diplaros, stated that it was the common belief of the committee members that none of the groups of patients with ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease and nephropathy, were financially supported by any allowance and appealed to the competent ministries to include these groups in a category of disability, so that they can receive an allowance.

He added that in the past, on the initiative of the former Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, a committee had been set up to examine all these groups of patients.

“The request of all members of the committee is that the examination of these cases should proceed rapidly, so that at least by the beginning of April there will be a comprehensive legislative proposal, so that these patients can be financially supported so that they can recover.”

Diplaros pointed out that some patient associations have submitted specific proposals for monthly allowances, amounting to 200-300 euros. Diplaros clarified that it is not the amount that matters at this stage, but the establishment of an allowance policy.

“If there is political will, the amount will be found,” he said, adding that “once the needs that exist have been documented, the state should come to support both the patients and their families.”

Meanwhile, Diko’s Chrysanthos Savvides, in his statements after the meeting said that everyone wants these patients to be supported through an allowance to have a normal life.

Savvides made special reference to the significant annual increase of kidney patients in Cyprus, by 13-15 per cent.

“We welcome the creation of a new nephrology clinic in the Paphos district, but we want to see new nephrology clinics in other cities, such as Famagusta,” he added.

“As Diko, we will take initiatives so that these groups of the population, with these diseases, have a decent life,” he concluded.

For his part, Depa MP Michalis Yiakoumis backed the request of patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease for the creation of a gastroenterology clinic, where they can receive their treatments. He also stressed the need to carry out the necessary medical examinations in Cyprus, which are currently being sent abroad at the expense of the patients themselves.

He also noted that the state should arrange for subsidised medication and allowances for these patients to avoid social exclusion, since pharmaceutical preparations and dietary supplements necessary for patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are not included in the Gesy list, while the cost of the special diet that patients with celiac disease must follow is over three times more expensive than the conventional one.

Yiakoumis concluded with the suggestion to register all categories of patients, in order to identify the problems and real needs, in order to provide targeted benefits.