November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Patriarch of Alexandria arrives, religious leaders in Cyprus sign book of condolences

The religious leaders of Cyprus wait to sign the book of condolences (PIO)

The Orthodox Patriarch of Alexandria Theodoros II arrived on Friday from Cairo, Egypt to be present at the funeral of Archbishop Chrysostomos II.

Theodoros II was welcomed at the airport by Kiti Bishop Nektarios and by the representative of the Alexandria Patriarchate in Cyprus Bishop Nitrias Nikodimos.

“It is with great sadness that I arrive today from Alexandria to pay respects and say farewell to the blessed Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II,” he said stepping of the plane.

He added that the day was strange for him, because every other time he has come to Cyprus he would call the archbishop to “hear his warm voice” welcoming him.

“He would say welcome blessed one. You have come home.”

Commenting further, Theodoros said that Archbishop Chrysostomos was a benefactor of the church of Alexandria and that he embraced their church.

“I will remember him as a man that loved the church, loved Orthodoxy, and loved all people,” he said.

The patriarch went to the church of Apostolos Varnavas directly after his arrival, where the archbishop’s body has been laid for public mourning.

Earlier in the day, the religious leaders from all of Cyprus denominations and faiths also went to the archbishopric to sign a book of condolences opened for Chrysostomos II. None made any statements to the media.

The archbishop will be buried under the Apostolos Varnava church, as he wished.
Akel leader Stephanos Stephanou also signed the book earlier in the day.

“Archbishop Chrysostomos II has left a strong imprint for many years, both in the church and in the public sphere of the country,” he said expressing his condolences.

House Speaker Annita Demetriou also signed.

Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend the funeral, while President Nicos Anastasiades will deliver the euology.

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople will lead the funeral, which will begin at noon. He is travelling to Cyprus for the first time.

