Wait almost over for City of Dreams Mediterranean launch

The wait is almost over for the long-awaited launch of the island’s leading destination for both locals and foreigners. City of Dreams Mediterranean, the first integrated resort (IR) in Cyprus, but also Europe, will soon open its doors.

City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol is the premier destination at which to savour luxury thrills on the beautiful island of Cyprus. A one-of-a-kind oasis that is expected to captivate visitors from all over the world, offering a unique experience that awakens the senses.

Exceptional hospitality

At City of Dreams Mediterranean, modern aesthetics, heartfelt hospitality, upscale dining and unparallelled finesse blend in the most meticulous way. An all-inclusive destination that satisfies even the most demanding guest.

The world-class IR includes 500 premium rooms and suites, featuring high ceilings, large windows and sophisticated, modern design, redefining luxury. The interior features an elegant colour palette of soft shades and is equipped with all necessary amenities to cater to every need, with views of the Akrotiri Salt Lake, the lush green gardens and the glimmering pools.

Redefining the essence of wellness, Renu Spa & Fitness offers a range of treatments based on the highest standards, followed by The Morpheus Spa at City of Dreams Macau, an in-house brand created and operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco), which was awarded as Spa of The Year by Forbes Travel Guide 2020.

Europe’s grandest casino offers every guest an unprecedented entertainment experience. A “city of excitements” featuring the most popular table games and slot machines, designed to provide an exceptional gaming experience, with private salons, exquisite food and 24/7 entertainment. Entrance is free for guests aged over 21, on the condition of responsible gaming, as the casino is regulated by the Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission.

Meanwhile, the massive pool complex provides moments of endless fun for the whole family, whilst for the adventure seekers the Waverider and the Adventure Park cater to fans of the adrenaline rush. Moreover, guest DJs set the mood, hosting exclusive parties that take place day and night.

The IR also features the largest state-of-the-art expo centre in Cyprus, further expanding the possibilities for the development of congress tourism on the island.

Such features are what patrons can expect from Melco, a global, award-winning leader in the development, ownership and operation of premium integrated resort facilities.

Melco has received more than 700 international awards, including 97 stars awarded by Forbes Travel Guide 2022 and seven Michelin-stars awarded by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022. Melco’s esteemed achievements highlight the Company’s dedication to exceptional hospitality and service excellence across all its properties.

City of Dreams Mediterranean, a year-round, all-season destination of the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe, constitutes a world-class development expected to enrich Cyprus’ tourism product, attracting thousands of new tourists annually and significantly contributing to countering seasonality.

Career opportunities at the leader in hospitality

Melco’s people strategy ensures that they deliver an enriching experience for colleagues, who in turn deliver memorable experiences for guests.

Melco’s people-centric culture, which has received global recognition, is designed to provide opportunities for growth with more than 31,000 promotions and transfers world-wide, recognising the talent of employees and offering them cross-functional career paths and opportunities to reach their full potential within the company.

This is what City of Dreams Mediterranean also has to offer. With more than 1,000 new jobs, in a range of fields, it provides the opportunity for employment at a world-class hospitality leader. The recruitment process is currently under way for all positions.

Europe’s first integrated resort, a landmark for Cyprus but also for the wider region, is expected to open by the second quarter of 2023.

For more information regarding job vacancies, visit: www.codcareers.com