Cyprus bids farewell to uncompromising patriot at Archbishop’s funeral (photos, videos)

Archbishop Chrysostomos II was laid to rest on Saturday, on a symbolic date marking exactly 16 years since the day he was enthroned. The funeral of the head of the Church of Cyprus took place at the cathedral of Ayios Varnavas in Nicosia, in front of officials and members of the public who watched outside on a large screen.

“It is with deep sorrow that I am called today to bid the final goodbye to the leader of the Church of Cyprus on behalf of Greek Hellenism,” President Nicos Anastasiades said in his eulogy.

The archbishop died on Monday, aged 81 following a four-year battle with cancer.

During the funeral, bells tolled in mourning in all churches across Cyprus, while flags were flying at half-mast.

The funeral procession was officiated by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew – on the first such visit to Cyprus – together with the members of the Holy Synod. The patriarch arrived at Larnaca airport earlier in the day by chartered jet from Istanbul via Kos.

Wishing the archbishop a good journey to the beyond, he said he would always remember how Chrysostomos called him when he was having some troubles in Africa telling him: “Don’t be afraid. Cyprus and I will be by your side. Be a lion in church.”

Those attending the funeral included members of his family, the cabinet, party leaders and religious representatives from different denominations. Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II and Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain Nikitas were also present.

Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou also flew in for the funeral. “He left behind work of historical importance for the Church of Cyprus,” she said in her speech.

A military parade proceeded the funeral, while gunshots were fired when the archbishop’s body was lowered into its final resting place, a crypt under the Ayios Varnavas cathedral. The crypt was constructed while the archbishop was still alive, and it was his wish to be buried there.

In a message read by Cardinal Kourt Coch, Pope Francis expressed his condolences for the death of Archbishop II, noting Chrysostomou had dedicated his life to serving the Bible. He recollected a meeting the two had last year, expressing his conviction that the archbishop’s memory will continue to inspire Christians around the world.

The bishop of Paphos, who is now the caretaker of the church, in his eulogy said no matter how much the archbishop’s disease may have tried to prepare everyone for his death, the news still had a deep impact. “It will be centuries before the church can move out of his shadow – if ever.

“Reflecting on his work, we would not call Chrysostomos II a hero. He achieved something greater than a heroic feat though. He left behind works that will be praised for centuries to come. He taught us that man justifies his temporary passage through this world by working for the common good.

“The works of his 16-year tenure are beyond words and he left a mark wherever he went.”

Listing some of the core projects that marked Chrysostomou’s lifetime, the Paphos bishop said his “first and greatest” was the restoration of the Holy Synod, as the Synod of the Autocephalous Church, Georgiou said.

Second was a payroll body to ensure the wages of parish clergy, followed by his founding of the theological school.

“He had the feeling he was carrying on his shoulders all the legacy of his predecessors and the duty to show himself worthy of it. He always remained the same – casual and down to earth.”

Anastasiades said the archbishop always protected the vulnerable members of society, taking great care to look after them, particularly during the financial crisis.

“It was a privilege to meet the archbishop during my tenure as president. His dignity was remarkable and he always wished for the freedom of the country.

“We had a great collaboration, even if we were to have our differences. It was a relationship of mutual respect.”

His efforts to create student accommodations are indicative of the care the archbishop had for the youth, Anastasiades added. “The archbishop’s tenure oversaw a number of crises for the Orthodox church but he maintained the independent, autocephalous church free of any interference.”

Chrysostomos worked hard to heighten the public’s and clergy’s spirituality, working with zeal for the church’s mission. He drove a number of reforms for the church that brought order, such as increasing the members of the Holy Synod, Anastasiades remarked.

Earlier, Anastasiades signed the book of condolences for the archbishop, in the presence of the cabinet, where he wrote “we say goodbye to the uncompromising patriot who cared about liberating the country.”

All churches in Cyprus will hold a service in his memory on Sunday, while a service will be held every day for 40 days at the cathedral.

After the service, Anastasiades attended a lunch hosted by the archbishopric in honour of the foreign officials who attended the funeral of the archbishop. He also held individual meetings with Sakellaropoulou and the patriarch.