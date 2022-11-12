Cyprus, Italy, Greece and Malta slam other EU countries for not sharing migrant ‘burden’

Cyprus, Italy, Greece and Malta on Saturday jointly criticised EU member states for not sharing the responsibility of hosting migrants, saying the four countries collectively are “bearing the heaviest burden of the management of migratory flows in the Mediterranean.”
With Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus being the first entry points into Europe through the Central and Eastern Mediterranean route, they said despite the pledges by EU member states for relocating migrants, this translates into a “very small fraction of the actual number of irregular arrivals that have been received so far this year.”
The statement refers to a political declaration on June 10, which established a temporary and voluntary relocation mechanism. This was “despite that fact that MED 5 countries supported a mandatory relocation scheme.
“To date the mechanism has been slow on delivering on its stated goal of alleviating the burden that we, as front-line member states, are constantly exposed to, as only a small number of relocations has been implemented so far. This is unfortunate and disappointing, especially at this point in time when our countries are increasingly faced with a migratory pressure that is putting a strain on our asylum and reception system.”
The statement called on the European Commission and the Presidency to take the necessary steps to initiate a discussion on how to better coordinate such operations in the Mediterranean, including by ensuring that all private vessels respect the relevant international conventions and other applicable rules, and that all flag states take responsibility in accordance with their international obligations.
“Pending agreement on an effective, fair and permanent burden sharing mechanism, we cannot subscribe to the notion that countries of first entry are the only possible European landing spots for illegal immigrants, especially when this happens in an uncoordinated fashion based on the basis of a choice made by private vessels, acting in total autonomy from the competent state authorities,” the statement said.
The countries reiterated their position that the modus operandi of these private vessels is not in line with the spirit of the international legal framework concerning Search and Rescue Operations, which should be respected.