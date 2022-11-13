Commandaria Orchestra’s Prize Winners’ Gala Concert

The winners of the Solon Michaelides Music Competitions will participate in concerts this week organised in Limassol and Nicosia. Four talented young artists will perform as soloists with the Commandaria Orchestra, conducted by artistic director Francis Guy, presenting four beautiful works for solo instruments and string orchestra.
Established in 2009 by The Cyprus Wine Museum, the Commandaria Orchestra aims to continue the implementation of the visions of the museum, including the spread of the musical culture of Cyprus. The repertoire of the orchestra includes masterpieces from the medieval ages until the present time as well as premier compositions dedicated to the orchestra.
On Monday and Tuesday they are taking to the stages of Pattihio Theatre, Limassol and Pallas Theatre, Nicosia respectively, alongside four young musicians. Cypriot musician Zina Christodoulou is one of the soloists who will perform the first movement from the Marimba Concerto by the French Emmanuel Séjourné. The 12-year-old Greek violinist Odysseas Tsakalides will in turn present the virtuoso Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Melodies) composed by Spanish violinist Pablo de Sarasate while Alexandre Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto in E flat major will be performed by the Israeli Zaki (Sachriel) Dvovetz. Concluding the concert will be the 14-year-old Anna Avramidou, well-known to the Cypriot audience, who will present the Caprice-Valse, otherwise known as Wedding Cake by Camille Saint-Saëns.
The concert programme though will begin with Solon Michaelides’ premier, Fugue for String Orchestra. The first half of the concert will end with the premiere of Michalis Andronikou‘s composition De Profundis, for violin and string orchestra, which is dedicated to Michaelides. Both compositions will be conducted by maestro Mikis Michaelides with Mikel Michaelides as the violin soloist.
Prize Winners’ Gala Concert
By the Commandaria Orchestra and four young soloists. November 14. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. November 15. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. www.cypruswinemuseum.com/prizewinnersgalaconcert. Tel: 99-907636