AdTech Open Hackathon with a focus on improving life in Cyprus and technological advancement

The HackAdTech Open Hackathon, dedicated to solving AdTech and MarTech challenges, with an emphasis on improving life on the island will open its doors on November 26. The two-day event plans to gather the brightest minds of the industry, to solve important issues of the two emerging industries.

“This is yet another project we launch to support the ease of life and technological advancement of Cyprus, seen as an innovation and new tech hub. At the same time allowing us to provide new solutions for the island’s digital advertising in the goods and services industry, mobile app monetisation, and also AI driven user behaviour predictive analytics”, says the organiser and AdTech Holding CEO Alex Vasekin.

AdTech Holding, the Cypriot-based innovation lab will host the event during November 26 and 27, at Limassol’s Parklane Hotel. Teams of up to 5 members, consisting of programmers, developers, designers, content marketers, analysts, or aspiring specialists, students and technology enthusiasts will have to solve any of the four challenges proposed.

Interested members have time until November 20 to register, and November 21 to form or join teams based on the specific skills they share.

“The HackAdTech Hackathon is a real chance to assert dominance as the best AdTech and MarTech team of pros from the island. Grab this opportunity to show off your skills in resolving any of the four modern-day challenges of the industry, and walk away with our money”, as Vasekin puts it.

Win amazing awards and build important connections

The AdTech and MarTech technology company assigned the highest prize pool in Cyprus as awards for this Hackathon – €30,000. This is the highest prize pool ever seen in a hackathon happening in Cyprus the last fifteen years.

The team that will get the grand prize must present an idea with business potential, effective technological solution, a functional prototype, plus a clear and insightful presentation. All created during the two days of the Open Hackathon, including the implementation.

On the second day of the event (November 27), the jurors will select the best ideas presented at the demofest. The competitors will have to solve any one of the four challenges.

First challenge involves IT solutions to improve life in Cyprus and make the island even more comfortable and tech friendly.

Second challenge involves digital advertising innovations for the goods and services industry.

Third challenge is about building mobile apps for monetization through digital advertising channels

Fourth challenge is about building recommendation algorithms based on real user behaviour analysis.

The jury, consisting of well-known names of the industry, also opens the door for participants to create solid connections and establish a name in the Cypriot and international AdTech and MarTech scene.

“AdTech Holding is all about innovation and technological advancement. After attending and sponsoring various digital marketing conferences and marketing technology events, we were inspired to take a stance and give back by solving important matters that need immediate attention, at the same time propelling Cyprus and its specialists in the worldwide AdTech and MarTech spotlight.” Alex Vasekin says.

Over the past few years, hacking marathons, otherwise known as hack days or hackfests have become more and more popular.

These types of events have been around for over twenty years and are created to help companies or societies come up with innovative solutions to burning issues, generate new products or business models, or propose modern-day updates and spin-offs for already existing but obsolete technologies.

At the same time, hackathons focus on specialised coding and programming skills, put the spotlight on brilliant tech minds, and provide them with an environment to showcase their talent, which is another factor that makes them so widespread.

Learn more about the HackAdTech Open Hackathon and register via the official page of the competition.