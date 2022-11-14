November 14, 2022

Disy leader tours Ledra St

Presidential candidate and Disy party leader Averof Neophytou met with people on Ledra street on Monday to discuss affordable rents for housing, and how he envisions moving forward should he be elected.

He said that it was their obligation to provide young people with affordable housing and rent.

“That is why we will proceed with three specific measures regarding the expansion of financial support for young couples to include urban areas, secondly with public and private sector partnerships to enable the creation of social housing, and thirdly by unifying all of the housing structures under the Cyprus Land Development Corporation,” Neophytou said.

