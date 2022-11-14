November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Geroskipou man in custody on suspicion of stealing sunglasses

By Staff Reporter0145
police car night 2
File photo

Police on Monday took into custody a 27-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft and possessing illegal drugs.

According to police statement, shortly after midnight members of the Paphos crime prevention unit patrolling Geroskipou, spotted the 27-year-old man inside a parked vehicle.

In a subsequent check, he was found in possession of various burglary tools as well as other items, such as pairs of sunglasses, bunches of keys and gift cards. A quantity of cannabis was also found.

When interrogated, the 27-year-old was unable to provide satisfactory explanation for possession of the items and he was arrested.

Members of the drugs squad, Ykan, submitted evidence for laboratory confirmation.

Through further checks police determined that the parked vehicle does not appear to be stolen.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Tseri exit closed as ringroad works continue

Nick Theodoulou

Further arrest for murder in prison

Iole Damaskinos

Boyz stuff brought together at exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man wanted for vicious attack in Paphos nightclub

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, partial clouds after noon

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign