November 14, 2022

Movember sees the return of ‘Man Van’ in support of mens health

The Cyprus Olympic Committee (Koe) on Monday announced it will take part in the ‘Movember Cyprus’ campaign, aimed at raising awareness throughout the month of cancer and mental health issues in men.

Movember, an amalgamation of the words ‘moustache’ and ‘November’, started in Australia and has since taken off internationally, having as its most visible aspect the encouragement of men to grow moustaches in support of the cause.

According to their announcement, Koe will collect money for the campaign and support it through sports with the motto ‘MOve!’.

Spokesman for the Movember organising committee Leontios Tselepou said this year special emphasis will be given to male mental health and a day dedicated to mental health and sports, in collaboration with Koe, will be held on Wednesday, November 23, at 6pm at the Olympic Palace in Nicosia.

A growing number of male athletes speaking openly about mental health issues aim to break the social taboo associated with it, an announcement said.

“Prevention is [also] the best treatment when it comes to the ‘silent killer’ of cancer,” it continued, and awareness raising will be carried out through events offering free prostate cancer testing and the re-appearance of the Man Van – a roving barbershop.

A charity basketball match is also to be held between the Movember team and the Louis Night Show team of Louis Patsalidis, on Sunday at 12 noon in Paphos.

 

Further information about Movember Cyprus can be found on the charity’s website here: https://ex.movember.com/team/2232208

