November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

#NRF2022: a milestone for civil protection in the Med

By Press Release01
This year’s Nicosia Risk Forum 2022, which runs November 15-16 at Larnaca’s Radisson Blu Hotel, is set to become a milestone for civil protection in the Mediterranean.

The two-day #NRF2022 brings to Cyprus important personalities from both the European Union and the Union for the Mediterranean, with a number of civil protection research projects to be presented during the course of its programme.

The CERIDES Foundation of the European University Cyprus is organising the Forum, in collaboration with co-organisers the Cyprus Fire Brigade and Civil Defence. Additionally, the #NFR2022 is being held in cooperation with the European Parliament Office in Cyprus and the Union for the Mediterranean.

The #NRF2022 will be launched by European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

Among others, the two-day Forum on Civil Protection will be attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of the Republic of Cyprus, Costas Kadis, the Deputy Ministers of the Hellenic Republic, Christos Dimas, Christos Triandopoulos and Nikos Hardalias and, on behalf of the Union for the Mediterranean, the Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador John Paul Grech.

Featured among the programme’s many interesting panels, will be a discussion between MEPs Giorgos Georgiou and Costas Mavrides on the role of the European Parliament in civil protection, a panel between representatives of the civil protection of the Mediterranean countries, and a panel on the active participation of society in civil protection, with the participation of US and Mexican civil protection representatives.

