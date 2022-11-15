November 15, 2022

Limassol teacher in custody over sexual abuse allegations

A Limassol lower-secondary school teacher was remanded on Monday for eight days following allegations of sexually abusing multiple female students.

Police investigations are still at the initial stages, but the authorities have received multiple – although an unspecified number – of statements against the teacher.

Local media reported that the number of alleged victims coming forward is expected to increase, although police are urging caution on the reporting and speculation due to the sensitivity of the case.

Police are now also questioning the teacher’s colleagues to get a clearer picture.

The court session on Monday took place behind closed doors as alleged victims are underage.

