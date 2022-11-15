November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus TalksFeatured

Protests condemn UDI in the north

By Andria Kades012
A divided Cyprus was on Tuesday gearing up for protests condemning 39 years since the north’s unilateral declaration of independence (UDI).

The UDI took place on November 15, 1983, when the breakaway north declared itself as the ‘TRNC’, nine years after the Turkish invasion. The UDI was condemned by UN Security Council resolutions 541 (1983) and 550 (1984) which called it legally invalid and asked for its immediate withdrawal.

The Pancyprian Student Coordination Committee (Psem) and the Pancyprian Federation of Student Unions (Pofen) were organising protests marking the anniversary, while the union of Turkish occupied municipalities is holding an event in Larnaca to condemn the anniversary.

Political leadership and parties are also issuing statements.

‘TRNC’ is recognised as a state only by Turkey. Though the Republic marks the UDI with protests, the north traditionally celebrates the day with parades and flag-bearing celebrations.

 

