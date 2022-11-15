November 15, 2022

Today's weather: Mostly clear with overnight rains

On Tuesday morning the weather will be mostly clear, but from midday locally increased cloud cover is expected to bring  isolated rains, mainly in the western half of the island. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a little rough. Temperatures will rise to around 25 C in the interior,  24 C on the coasts and 14 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night increased clouds are expected to bring isolated rain, and possibly an isolated storm later, mainly on the west and north coasts. The winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to a little rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior, 14 C on the coasts and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and possible storms, initially on the coasts and later in the mountains and inland. Isolated showers and  thunderstorms are expected in the evening on the north and west coasts. Temperatures will drop slightly.

On Thursday, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms expected, initially on the west and north coasts moving gradually to the rest of the island. A small rise in temperature is expected.

On Friday, the weather will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected continue to gradually rise, fluctuating slightly above average for the season.

