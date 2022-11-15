US State Deparment joins chorus condemning ‘TRNC’ observer status in Turkic States

The US State Department on Tuesday joined the European Commission in criticising the acceptance of ‘TRNC’ as an observer in the Organisation of Turkic States, reiterating American support in the UN-led efforts to reunite Cyprus.
The move, announced on Friday during the organisation’s summit in Uzbekistan, sparked a range of reactions across Cyprus, condemned from government-controlled areas and praised in the north.
Asked to comment by Greek reporters, a US State Department spokesperson said that the decision is not consistent with the principle of territorial integrity or the UN Charter.
“The United States rejects statements calling for the recognition of the so-called ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’,” the spokesperson said.
“We regret the decision of the Organisation of Turkic States to accept as an observer an entity with no international recognition.
“The United States recognizes the government of the Republic of Cyprus as the only legitimate government of the island,” the spokesperson said, reiterating that the US continues to support the UN-led efforts to reunify the island on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for the benefit of all Cypriots.
The decision was also condemned on Saturday by the European Commission through a statement penned by Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano.
“This decision, pending ratification of organisation’s members, is regrettable and contradicts the fact that several members of the organisation expressed strong support to the principle of territorial integrity and the UN Charter,” the statement said.
“The EU has made it repeatedly clear, including at highest political level, that the EU recognises only the Republic of Cyprus as a subject of international law, in accordance with the respective UN Security Council Resolutions.
“Any action to facilitate or assist in any way the international recognition of the Turkish Cypriot secessionist entity severely damages efforts to create an environment conducive to resuming settlement talks under the auspices of the United Nations.”
“The EU is fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and in line with the EU acquis and the principles on which the EU is founded,” the statement said.
“There is no alternative to it”.