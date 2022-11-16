November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ioannis Kasoulides says Cyprus stands in solidarity with Poland

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: Ioannis Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Tuesday that Nicosia is following the alarming developments that saw two people killed in Poland after missiles landed near the Ukrainian border on Monday night.

He also conveyed the foreign ministry’s “sincere condolences to the Polish government and to the families of the victims.”

“We are following with great concern the alarming developments in Przewodow after tonight’s missile explosions,” the ministry said in a tweet.

“Sincere condolences to the Polish government and to the families of the victims. Cyprus stands in full solidarity with our EU partner Poland.”

Russia’s defence ministry, meanwhile, denied it was behind the blast and says it is a “deliberate provocation aimed at escalation.”

US President Joe Biden added that it is “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia.

Avatar photo

