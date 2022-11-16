November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Limassol bar celebrates arrival of beaujolais

By Eleni Philippou00
vinylio

A small taste of France and the glamour of jazz and burlesque is what Vinylio Wine Bar Etc will bring this week. A series of shows will fill the old Limassol bar with French tunes, songs by some of the greatest female jazz artists and sassy burlesque vibes.

Opening the weekend’s events is a live French jazz evening titled Le Beaujolais Nouveau Est Arrive on Thursday. “Every year,” says Vinylio, “the third Thursday of November in France announces the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau Day with fireworks, music and of course lots of wine. Beaujolais wine is released this day at 12:01am, just a few weeks after the grape’s harvest. Festivals are held throughout France and around the world to enjoy the new vintage for the first time.”

As such, Vinylio is hosting its own celebration with plenty of wine, homemade quiches, pates, cheese platters and pies. On the music entertainment for the night will be the Avant Tout Duo bringing piano and voice Parisian sounds.

On Friday evening singer Alice Ayvazian and guitarist Alexis Kasinos pay a special tribute to some of the iconic Jazz singers of the 20th century. Music from the legendary Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Billie Holiday will sound on Friday. The week will wrap up with a burlesque-themed live music duo. The Pin-retro duo will return to the Limassol bar for a Sunday performance that will ooze all things jazz, sass and glamour and take guests down a burlesque memory lane.

 

Le Beaujolais Nouveau Est Arrive With Live French Jazz Music

Avant Tout Duo live and French menu. November 17. Vinylio Wine Bar Etc, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 99-300430

Body and Soul

Legendary ladies of jazz with Alice Ayvazian and Alexis Kasinos. November 18. Vinylio Wine Bar Etc, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-300430

Burlesque Night

With the Pin-retro duo. November 18. Vinylio Wine Bar Etc, Limassol. 8pm. Tel: 99-300430

Related Posts

‘Think of the taxpayers,’ minister says in row over kindergartens

Andria Kades

Mushroom foragers warned over rules and health risks

Nick Theodoulou

HIO clarifies role of on-call healthcare services

Andria Kades

Swing, afro-funk and soul to sound in Nicosia this weekend

Eleni Philippou

House president calls on UK’s help to kick start talks

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Tamasos bishop turns against Russian church because of war

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign