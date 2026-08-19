Cyprus is not a target for Iran, government sources told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday, after a Financial Times report said the island had been considered among potential targets for retaliation in the event of a renewed US offensive against Tehran.

Sources at the foreign ministry said similar reports and claims had emerged in the past, adding that Nicosia remains in communication with Tehran.

“We are in contact with Iran and Cyprus is not a target,” the source said, dismissing the suggestion that the Republic faces a threat from Tehran.

The response came after the Financial Times reported that Iranian forces had assessed the possibility of striking US military assets in south-eastern Europe should US President Donald Trump escalate the conflict.

Citing two people close to the Iranian regime, the FT said potential targets examined included US assets in Bulgaria, where the Bezmer air base was approved for use by American refuelling aircraft last month.

One of the sources cited by the newspaper also named Cyprus as being among potential targets for retaliation.