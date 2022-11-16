November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested under suspicion of vandalising Aek fan club

By Staff Reporter00
police car 02
File photo

A 26-year-old was arrested by police, under suspicion of vandalising the Aek Larnaca fan club, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, at 7.20pm on Monday, around 30 people wearing face coverings and helmets approached the building from the back side, where using clubs and rocks they broke six windows and doors.

The individuals then threw a firecracker into the building and fled.

Police at the scene collected evidence, and after receiving an anonymous tip came to find the 26-year-old.

The suspect is expected to appear in court later to be remanded into custody.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

UN Assistant Secretary-General in Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

New exhibitions opening in Nicosia and Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Registration of institutions in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Environmental education: a necessary tool

CM Guest Columnist

Pay gap shows women only earn 90% of what men do

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign