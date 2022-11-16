Pilakoutas Group celebrates 50 thrilling years of BMW M

The Pilakoutas Group celebrated 50 thrilling years of BMW M as well as its award as ‘Best BMW Importer in High Performance Vehicles’ at a unique event, with guests including BMW M customers, friends and media representatives.
The Group is marking 50 dynamic years of the eventful history of the BMW M, a car of high performance and technical excellence, which gets the adrenaline pumping and offers a unique experience to every driver.
As part of an extraordinary motorsport record, on its 50th anniversary, the M team dedicates its numerous successes to all its enthusiastic fans, drivers and enthusiasts of M cars.
With this anniversary, BMW M hails not only the past, but also the future, generating intense emotions, electrification and advanced technologies. To mark the half-century of the M performance segment, the models in the range have been given a new anniversary logo, which you can experience in the showrooms of the Pilakoutas Group.
The 50th anniversary celebrations at the Char. Pilakoutas Showcase in Nicosia were attended by BMW Group Regional Directors Christopher Puth and Günther Aichinger.
Addressing attendees, the Group’s Head of Business Operations, Kodros Pilakoutas, welcomed guests, noting: “It all started 50 years ago, in 1972, when BMW created a special pioneering car development department with a racing profile. A lot has happened since then. The world has changed. The BMW M series has evolved. But its philosophy has remained unchanged.
“These are unique cars – creations whose driving inspires, moves and fascinates. Cars that elevate the senses by evoking intense, deep emotions,” he continued. “Because a relationship with a BMW M is first emotional and then logical. It is this passion that makes the difference. It’s what characterises every generation of cars and drivers who say, ‘we are M!’.”
At the same event, the Pilakoutas Group also celebrated its award as the best BMW importer in sales of high-performance M-series vehicles. This significant success is due to the trust of customers for the top brands represented, as well as the reliability and prestige of the Pilakoutas Group.
As part of the BMW M’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the Pilakoutas Group is holding ‘BMW M FEST OPEN DAYS’. For the entire month of November, Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm, members of the public can visit the Char. Pilakoutas Showcase in Nicosia to see the new versions of the BMW M.