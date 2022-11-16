November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State scheme for childcare and vulnerable groups for public consultation

By Gina Agapiou00
Υφυπουργός Κοινωνικής Πρόνοιας – Σχέδιο Κρατικών Χορηγιών ΥΚΕ
Deputy Social Welfare Minister Anastasia Anthousi announcing the measures on Wednesday

The new €23.7 million state scheme aiming to strengthen the social support network for children and people with long-term care needs was put to public consultation on Wednesday.

Funded by the EU recovery and resilience plan, some €13.72 million from the total €23,725,000 of the plan will be dedicated to non-governmental organisations and local authorities for the creation of multipurpose centres for children and childcare centres. Another €9.9 million will be provided for the establishment of accommodation facilities for children and minors with behavioural disorders as well as adults with long-term care needs.

Deputy minister of social welfare Anatasia Anthousi said the plan has been adjusted to meet the government’s comprehensive plan for the creation of a welfare state.

The deadline for submitting written comments in the public consultation is 12pm on November 21, 2022, while the timeframe for the implementation of the investments is until June 30, 2026.

The eligibility for grants is 75 per cent of the project cost with a maximum funding amount per project of €500,000, while for specific categories of projects the eligibility for grants may be up to 100 per cent of the project cost with a maximum funding amount of €500,000. Potential beneficiaries are Non-Profit Organisations, local authorities and partnerships.

The aim is to create at least 27 multipurpose centres for children aged 0 to 4 years and 6 to 13 years, as well as childcare centres for children aged 0 to 4 years.

 

