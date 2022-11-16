November 16, 2022

UN Assistant Secretary-General in Cyprus

Miroslav Jenča, Miroslav Jenca
File photo: Miroslav Jenca

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas Miroslav Jenca arrives in Cyprus on Wednesday to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Jenca will be in Cyprus in an attempt bridge the gap in stalled Cyprus talks.

The UN official will be meeting with the Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou and Tatar’s representative Ergun Olgun on Wednesday at 5pm.

On Thursday at 10am, he will meet with President Anastasiades at the presidential palace.

According to CNA’s information, nothing specific is expected to develop from Jenca’s meetings at this moment, but the visit is still important as it sends the message the UN secretary-general continues to make contacts on the Cyprus problem and that he is sending a high-level official to talk to both sides.

The message is also to overcome the impasse based on UN framework.

Also, CNA reported that the main objective is to continue the discussion and engagement with the parties as part of the UN secretary-general’s effort to help create the right climate so that this very sensitive period can be overcome and a point can be reached, where the issue of restarting the talks process can be considered.

The same source noted that, in the light of the Turkish troops’ movements in the buffer zone, Nicosia is expected to raise during the discussions with the UN official the need for objective recording of developments and events in the forthcoming reports of the secretary-general concerning Cyprus.

CNA’s information said that they expect that through the reports, the effort on the part of the UN will be to keep alive the prospect of resuming the talks in the future.

Commenting on reports from the north that Unficyp must make an agreement with them, CNA said the source informed them that the peacekeeping force’s mandate is issued by the country that hosts them.

Nicosia expects that Unficyp, and all peacekeeping missions all over world will not violate this method.

