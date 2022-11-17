European Space Agency’s space start-up competition coming to Nicosia

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) is bringing ActInSpace, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) space start-up competition for students and young innovators, to Nicosia.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday and winners will represent Cyprus in the international competition in France.
Returning to Cyprus for 2022, ActInSpace offers the public the opportunity to develop solutions to challenges in space exploration into start-ups. Participants can work either as individuals or in teams and will have 24 hours to dream up new, viable solutions for Europe’s future space exploration, research and technologies.
The winning teams will represent Cyprus at the ActInSpace semi-finals in Cannes, where they will also have the opportunity to form their own start-up companies, get access to funding and even discover career opportunities in space.
Anyone with a passion for space and a good idea can take part, no special skills, qualifications or specific degrees required.
CSEO said this is an opportunity for participants to discover the little-known space defence sector, its future challenges and the new jobs that will result from meeting those challenges. While the competition focuses on the business aspect of space, political science, economics and international and commercial law are just some of the many other fields required to prepare comprehensive, viable solutions for Europe’s space activities, it added.
There are over 20 challenges on topics ranging from lunar exportation to ecological issues.
Participants will work on challenges related to space exploration, research and technology and will deliver an analysis and an action plan. After 24 hours, a jury comprised of judges with various backgrounds (such as academia, industry or start-ups) will appraise each entry to choose the two teams that will represent Cyprus in the international semi-finals.
The international final will take place in February in Cannes. The international winning team will have the opportunity to experience a zero-gravity flight.
CSEO has developed a start-up programme to help guide promising ideas and solutions as they progress into start-ups and commercially viable entities. Part of this programme is its International Space Network which offers access to space sector knowledge and expertise from around the world, as well as to funding opportunities for start-ups.
For more information visit actinspace.org/country/cyprus