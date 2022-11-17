Larnaca marina works slated for completion before summer 2023

Improvement works on the wooden platform at Larnaca marina are expected to be completed before the summer of 2023, it was announced on Thursday.

Among the improvements will be the installation of new lighting and seats.

The founder of Kition Ocean Holdings, Panos Alexandrou, stated that the works to upgrade the listed pier will include, among other things, the installation of new lighting and seats and the creation of a museum of photography in the building that until recently housed the 23rd Greek Sea Scouts of Larnaca.

The works will be carried out gradually, with the aim of the least possible impact on the professionals active in the field, Alexandrou said.

He added that the boats moored in the marina will be moved depending on where the works will be carried out.

The redevelopment works of the dock are estimated to be completed before the summer of 2023.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said works on the wooden pier are the start of a historic moment for the city, adding that the commencement of work on the existing marina officially marks the beginning of the works of the first phase of the project for the unified development of the port and the marina during which the development of the sea area and part of the land developments will take place.

“Larnaca Municipality and Kition Ocean Holdings, the community that undertook the Larnaca Marina and Port Redevelopment project in the framework of an agreement with the Republic of Cyprus that was activated on April 1, 2022, inform that work has begun on the wooden dock of the city’s marina. The aim of the consortium is to create a fully upgraded dock, which will be a point of reference for the city,” according to a written statement.

Vyras added that along with the maintenance and promotion of the abandoned old lighthouses and the old manual crane located within the marina, historical elements that connect the past with the modern way of life of Larnaca will be highlighted to a large extent.

“The implementation of this huge and important project will make Cyprus a destination for investments with prospects for stable and sustainable growth,” he added.

According to Vyras, Kition Ocean Holdings submitted applications for planning and building permits for the first phase of the project both to Larnaca municipality to the competent state services, and will be examined as soon as possible.

“The progress of the works is within the framework of the project implementation schedule based on the initial planning without any delays,” he noted.