November 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police uncover 21 people illegally residing in Yeroskipou

By Staff Reporter01
A total of 21 people found illegally residing in Yeroskipou have been arrested following a police operation carried out in the early hours of Thursday.

A statement released by the police confirmed that the operation was organised by the police in cooperation with officers from the civil registry and migration department.

Police officers checked as many as 17 houses in Yeroskipou, finding 21 people illegally residing in the Republic. Deportation orders will be issued in the upcoming days.

