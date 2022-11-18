Anastasiades refuses to get drawn in by union demands ahead of his departure

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday night stressed that his government will not give into new demands that will affect the financial stability of the island for the sake of popularity ahead of the February 2023 presidential elections.

Anastasiades was speaking at an event hosted by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“It is for this reason that I would like to stress, once again, that in no case are we going to make moves which, while satisfying a host of new demands, particularly of an economic nature, would also jeopardise financial stability and policy,” he told the audience.

He added that his government will continue to take measure to stand by vulnerable groups in society and those who are suffering as a result of the increase in prices due to the current global economic situation.

Anastasiades stressed that what the island needs is a stable and consistent fiscal policy to ensure there is money in the coffers, so that the state can meet its obligations at a time when the world needs it.

“It is in this context that the decision has been taken not to accept demands of an economic nature – it is always before the elections that the trade unionists are observed, who precede the demands by ignoring at all costs and so a strong will is required to avoid populism.

The current government has focused largely on its ‘Cyprus Tomorrow’ plan, which government officials have touted as a plan of “historic importance” for the island.

The ‘Cyprus Tomorrow’ plan is also known as the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) an EU-driven blueprint with country-specific actions with the main focus on the green and digital transitions.

Its implementation began in 2021 and is slated for completion in 2026. Within this period a total of 130 investments and reforms would be implemented that concern all sectors of governance, whether they are health, sports, digital, green, education, or employment.

Some €4.4 billion euros consisting of European funds, but also of private investments are expected to flow into the Cypriot economy during this period.

Anastasiades added that his government’s main objective is to strengthen its policies so far regarding the transformation of Cyprus into a sustainable business and commercial centre of the Mediterranean.

“It is well known that I am leaving so I would have every reason to be, and for reasons of posterity, liked by all. But for long-term posterity, I have the impression it would be the most negative thing I could offer to my country,” he concluded.