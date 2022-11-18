November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus and India eye measures to combat illegal immigration

By Sarah Ktisti00
File Photo: Interior Minister Nicos Nourris

Measures to overcome immigration issues, given the significant number of Indian nationals illegally residing in Cyprus, were discussed by the Interior Minister Nicos Nouris with India’s Deputy Interior Minister in charge of migration issues, Shri Nityanand Rai at a meeting they had in New Delhi on Friday.

According to an announcement, Nouris pointed out the need to conclude an agreement on the re-admission of people residing illegally in the two countries, an agreement that Cyprus has already submitted to the Indian government.

On the Indian side, a strong will to cooperate in these areas and a readiness was expressed to discuss and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Nouris is in New Delhi at the 3rd International Ministerial Conference on Combating the Financing of Terrorism.

Nouris proposed a series of measures, including the establishment of a liaison officer of the government of India in Cyprus for a direct and close cooperation with the Cypriot police to deal with the phenomenon of fake documents, fake certifications, trafficking and exploitation of persons, as well as the fight against drug trafficking.

The Indian deputy minister expressed the strong will of the Indian government for cooperation in the above areas, expressing readiness to discuss and reach a mutually beneficial cooperation agreement.

Nouris extended an official invitation to the Indian official to visit Cyprus before the end of the year in order to sign the agreement that the two countries will reach, the press release concludes.

