November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Cyprus powerless to achieve desired results on Cyprob without intervention from EU ‘family’

By Sarah Ktisti061
ΠτΔ – gala dinner ΕΒΕ Λεμεσού . // por – gala
Gala Dinner of Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry Four Seasons hotel, Limassol, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, addresses the Gala Dinner of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the 60-year anniversary of the Chamber/Stavros Ioannides.

A meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a continuation of the government’s effort to create the conditions for the resumption of dialogue on the Cyprus issue, Anastasiades, told journalists on Friday night.

Speaking to journalists at an event hosted by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about his upcoming meeting with Scholz, and asked if he will make a last-ditch effort on the Cyprus issue, Anastasiades said this was not the case.

“Not the last. It is a continuation of the efforts we are making to create the necessary conditions for a resumption of dialogue,” he stressed.

Anastasiades added however that in order to create the necessary conditions, Turkey also needs to return to the right path.

“That is to say, to the path of international law. Otherwise we will see the hardening of positions not only towards Cyprus, but also the potential risks posed as a result of a revisionist policy presented in the Aegean, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Nagorno-Karabakh and beyond,” he warned.

Asked if it is possible to do something about the Cyprus issue given Turkey’s stance, the Anastasiades said that the issue is not how feasible it is at the moment.

“The point is to repeat what we have been doing since the shipwreck of Crans Montana, the need for international actors and the EU in particular, our family, that is, to realise that without intervention we cannot achieve, a small country like Cyprus, the results we all want,” he concluded.

Anastasiades will meet with Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday, November 23.

A representative of the German government said the pair will discuss economic and energy and security policy, bilateral and European issues.

Related Posts

Cypriot more clued in than EU counterparts on antibiotic use

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus and India eye measures to combat illegal immigration

Sarah Ktisti

Cyprus-China bilateral trade more than doubles in 2022

Staff Reporter

One person arrested for AEK club house vandalism

Sarah Ktisti

New quarry in occupied Kantara

Sarah Ktisti

Turkish Cypriot children of mixed marriages to protest

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign