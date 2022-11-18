November 18, 2022

€12,000 inflatable boat stolen

By Gina Agapiou
An inflatable boat worth €12,000 has been reported stolen from the Famagusta nautical club, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint by the Cyprus sailing federation, the five-metre boat was stolen while it was anchored in the sea in front of the Famagusta nautical club.

The federation explained that the boat had been assigned to the club for support purposes at the recent international sailing competitions.

Limassol CID are investigating the case.

