November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New quarry in occupied Kantara

By Sarah Ktisti00
Κατεχόμενα Πυρκαγιά Καντάρα Τούρκος Αντιπρόεδρος Ερσίν Τατάρ
Kantara mountains were affected by forest fires in the summer of 2022

A Turkish quarry company started operations in the mountains of Kantara a few weeks ago, after being given the go-ahead by authorities in the north, according to the newspaper Ozgür.

The publication states that local residents were told that asphalt paving works are being carried out.

The newspaper also accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the plundering of the mountains in the Kantara region, having already done the same with quarrying works in the Kyrenia mountains.

