November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Passenger dies on flight from Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00
A passenger died onboard a plane travelling from Cyprus to London on Thursday afternoon, British media have reported.

Concern spread among passengers of the EasyJet flight over the man’s health at about 3.40pm on Thursday, approximately three hours after the flight left Paphos airport.

The man, in his 50s who appeared to be travelling alone, would not wake up.

The crew had asked if there was a health professional on board however no one was able to help according to Dailystar.

Following attempts by the crew to resuscitate the passenger using a defibrillator, flight attendants suggested passengers sitting next to the deceased move seats.

After the plane landed at Gatwick airport as scheduled, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics.

An anonymous passenger praised the way in which the easyJet crew dealt with the incident, saying how “the team handled the situation with extraordinary composure and professionalism.”

Meanwhile, the incident was confirmed by the airline, which said the wellbeing of passengers is top priority.

“EasyJet can confirm that, sadly, a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on November 17,” the airline said.

“The wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority,” it added, noting how their crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.”

