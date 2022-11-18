Savino Live bursting with music performances

It is a favourite spot for the island’s music lovers and bands and in November and December, Savino Live has plenty of live shows to keep the local music scene alive and buzzing. On Saturday, the Cypriot six-piece band On Tour, which this year celebrated their 10th anniversary, will return to Larnaca’s music hot spot for another evening of rock.
A few days later, another local band will take the stage of Savino Live for an electrifying set. The Ladderman, the alternative heavy rock band from Larnaca, will play material from their two albums on November 25 as well as some unreleased music. On the following evening, the four musicians of the band Cashiers will put on a vibrant show playing music from various genres, filled with humour, sarcasm and rock influences. They cover progressive pop-rock songs in English and Greek, presenting a diverse repertoire.
Opening December’s live music events at Savino is a Cypriot favourite band with international recognition. The multi-award-winning trio Monsieur Doumani has been impressing audiences worldwide for the last ten years or so with music strongly rooted in the Eastern Mediterranean. Their music has been extensively presented in worldwide media and they have participated in the most celebrated festivals such as ESNS, Womex, Womad, Sziget, Trans Musicales, to name a few. While their lineup may sound unusual for a three-piece (tzouras – small bouzouki, trombone, acoustic guitar), Monsieur Doumani uses electronics, effects and loop pedals to venture into a world that is refreshing and exciting. Their fourth album released by the acclaimed Glitterbeat Records pushes their trademark Mediterranean sonics into a deep psychedelic and Avant-folk direction. Their unique sound will fill the Larnaca bar on December 9 inviting fans to party with them.
On Tour
Local band plays live. November 19. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm and music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-656367, 99-426011
The Ladderman
Local band plays live. November 25. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm and music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011
Cashiers
Local band plays live. November 26. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm and music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011
Monsieur Doumani
Local band plays live. December 9. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm and music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011