November 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Earthquake felt in Limassol, Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
earthquake2

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook Cyprus early on Saturday.

According to the department of geological survey, residents in Limassol and Paphos felt the earthquake at 9.17am. It had an epicentre 25 kilometres west-northwest of Limassol, the department said in a written statement.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

A Pissouri resident, Niki Marathefti told the Cyprus Times that “the house was moving” during the quake but it was not damaged.  “I went outside and then the earthquake stopped. It didn’t last long.”

The phenomenon is monitored by the seismological centre of the department and relevant information is published on the official website.

 

 

