Menendez: I will support Greece and Cyprus in US Congress

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo: President Nicos Anastasiades, awards the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III to Robert Menendez

US Senator Robert Menendez on Saturday said he is an ally of Cyprus and Greece in Congress, highlighting his ‘deep ties’ with the peoples of the two countries.

The New Jersey Democratic Senator reiterated that a solution to the Cyprus problem is a key mission of the US during an interview with ERT television channel.

Menendez also referred to the ties he has with the Greek American community saying he wants to continue his ‘deep ties’ with the Greek and Cypriot community. “I look forward to being an ally to the community, both here at home and internationally.”

As regards Turkey, the senator noted how the US must set certain limits.

“Turkey continues to be a difficult factor in the region and a destabilising force. We continue to monitor the situation and ensure that we have put the appropriate ‘safeguards’ in place for Turkey and its government to become a better ally and a better neighbour with Greece and Cyprus.”

Echoing previous statements, Menendez reiterated that he will not approve the sale of US F-16 fighters to Turkey.

“Turkey has recently adopted positions that are contrary to the interests of Greece and the United States. So as long as it continues to act this way, I see no reason to support its efforts to gain access to the F-16s,” he said.

 

 

