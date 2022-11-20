November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man remanded after 18 migrants arrive on boat

By Katy Turner0100
migrants outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia

A 24-year-old man was remanded in police custody on Sunday after a boat carrying 18 irregular migrants landed in the Famagusta area.

A police statement said the boat arrived at about 12 noon on Saturday near Cape Greco. On board were 10 men, two women and eight children.

The boat and its passengers were taken to a fishing shelter in Paralimni.

Police investigations established that the boat left Syria on Friday afternoon.

Those onboard said the 24-year-old was the captain, which led to his arrest.

On Sunday he was taken before Famagusta District Court, where he was remanded for eight days.

Once police questioning was complete, the other 17 passengers were transferred to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

 

 

