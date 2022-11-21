November 21, 2022

‘Big vision’ is for Cyprus to be self sufficient in agricultural products

By Iole Damaskinos0136

The ‘big vision’ is for Cyprus to become self-sufficient in the production of agricultural products, presidential candidate Averof Neophytou has said.

Speaking on Sunday evening at a rally in Xylofagou, Neophytou addressed the rising costs of fertilisers and pesticides due to global events, saying that “in these difficult conditions the primary sector should be supported because we foresee that […] the next big crisis that is coming is in food production.”

He added that for the sector to survive and thrive, farming must be supported by the state to safeguard those who have been working in the sector for decades, as well as creating conditions for new farmers to be brought in.

Addressing the water crisis, Neophytou said, “Our goal is to make Cyprus self-sufficient in terms of water and irrigation needs and we can achieve this by following the example of neighbouring Israel which has no dams and no water resources, yet is 100 per cent self-sufficient from desalination systems.”

The presidential hopeful asserted that this “will not cost the state a single cent,” adding, “I am not the politician who gives out handouts. I am the politician who knows how to implement policies to generate money and wealth for our country.”

 

