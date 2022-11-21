Christmas villages’ hosts looking forward to a successful season

The large-scale Christmas village which will be held in Polis Chrysochou this year has given shops and tourist-related business the incentive to remain open in the winter for the first time.

As thousands of visitors are expected in the town over the holidays due to the municipality’s first participation in the Christmas villages initiative organised by the deputy ministry of tourism, restaurants and other businesses of the wider area are preparing to welcome them.

“We hope that we will attract both local and foreign visitors to the municipality in winter, giving incentives to shops and tourist accommodations which for the first year remain open,” mayor Giotis Papachristofis said in a press conference on Monday.

The Christmas village will open on November 26 with the arrival of Santa Claus and will operate in the picturesque central location of the municipality until January 15. It will include a rich entertainment programme, impressive decorations, wooden houses with local products and handicrafts, guided tours to museums, experiential workshops and many more activities, the mayor said.

For children, a Santa house and elves’ workshop will be available where they will have the opportunity to have their photos taken and receive presents.

“Our effort is that the Christmas Village becomes an institution in the remote area of Polis Chrysochous district. We want our people to have fun,” Papachristofis said.

Chiristmas villages will also operate in Agros, Derynia,, Kalavasos, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta and Fikardou village which also announced its participation on Monday.

Fikardou Christmas village will be medieval themed and will operate from November 26, 2022 until January 15, 2023 (weekdays 11:00-16:00 and weekends 11:00-18:00).

“For 52 days, the beautiful village of the Nicosia district will dress up in its festive attire, putting local and foreign visitors in the mood of Christmas and tradition,” a press announcement said.

During its operation, children and adults will have the opportunity to participate in various activities, such as treasure hunting, archery, pottery and ceramic decoration workshops, while enjoying the beautiful surroundings and local delicacies. There will also be jugglers, stilt walkers, swordsmen and fire shows.

Arrangements have also been made to transport the public to and from the village by bus every Saturday and Sunday and throughout the holidays.

For more information about the Fikardou village contact 22023330 or visit https://fikardou.org.cy. For more information about the Christmas village in Polis CHrisochou visit https://www.facebook.com/DimosPoleos.