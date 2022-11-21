November 21, 2022

Record-breaking mushroom fry-up in Spilia

By Nikolaos Prakas0302
vat of mushrooms
The giant pan of mushrooms in Spilia

A ton of mushrooms were sauteed in a giant frying pan at the So Mush Bigger festival, in a recording breaking fry.

The festival held over the weekend in the village of Spilia, Nicosia saw one ton of mushrooms sauteed in a giant pan, which were then shared among the guests at the festival.

The fourth annual festival was held on November 19 and 20 in the presence of Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.

According to an announcement, the community council and Kyriakides Mushrooms prepared many dishes for the festival, which all the guests were able to sample.

At the food stands, people were able to try fresh mushroom burgers, bao buns with mushrooms, mushroom soup and even mushroom gyro.

Children were able to learn about cultivation of mushrooms at special workshops for them.

mushrooms

 

