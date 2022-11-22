November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Airport passengers offered free Cyprus breakfast

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Passengers departing from Larnaca and Paphos airports on Tuesday were offered a complimentary traditional Cypriot breakfast before boarding their flights.

The initiative was a joint operation between the Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe), airport operator Hermes and the deputy ministry of tourism.

“As a token of appreciation for choosing to visit our country, we offered a free traditional Cypriot breakfast to all departing passengers,” Cyprus Airports said.

More than 1,000 visitors used Larnaca’s and Paphos’ airports on Tuesday.

The choice for breakfast consisted of a self-service buffet offering halloumi, traditional Cypriot ham, olive, halloumi and tahini pies, as well as desserts.

“We wanted to highlight Cyprus’ gastronomy and its role within our society, as well as its importance for the tourism industry,” Pasyxe said.

 

