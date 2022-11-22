November 22, 2022

Anastasiades in Berlin for working visit

President Nicos Anastasiades arrived in Berlin on Tuesday, where he is set to hold meetings with political leaders in Germany.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, upon his arrival, Anastasiades was received by German state authorities, while a military contingent paid tribute.

On Wednesday morning at 11am Cyprus time, Anastasiades will visit the Presidential Palace for a meeting with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During their meeting the two presidents will discuss issues related to bilateral relations, developments regarding the situation in Ukraine, while Anastasiades will brief the German president on the current situation of the Cyprus problem.

In the afternoon at 6 pm Cyprus time, Anastasiades will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he will discuss the Cyprus problem, while their meeting is also expected to focus on European, energy and economic issues, followed by a joint press conference.

The President is accompanied by government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, the deputy minister to the president Petros Demetriou, the director of his office Pantelis Pantelides, and his wife.

