A 22-year-old woman was injured when the quad bike she was driving went through a guardrail and fell into the sea at Cape Greco on Thursday.

The accident happened at around 11am near the sea caves area of Ayia Napa, according to police.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman was driving the four-wheeled motorcycle in a parking area with a 26-year-old passenger.

The driver allegedly lost control while attempting to park.

The two occupants fell into a nearby ditch, while the quad bike carried on, crossed the guardrails and ended up in the sea.

The 22-year-old was taken to Famagusta general hospital, where she was found to have suffered a fractured vertebra. She remains in hospital.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing the quad bike entering the water as people nearby watched.

Police attended the scene and carried out examinations as part of the investigation.

The sea caves have previously been the scene of accidents involving people falling from rocks and sustaining injuries.

Authorities have installed fencing and other safety measures in parts of the area in response to the risks.