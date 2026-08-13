A hotel cleaner was arrested in Paphos after a tourist reported that gold jewellery worth around €1,000 had been stolen from her room, police said on Thursday.

The tourist discovered that two pieces of gold jewellery were missing after returning to her hotel room.

An investigation by the hotel and police found that a cleaner had used a master key to enter the room.

The room was not among those assigned to her for cleaning.

The woman was questioned by police and reportedly admitted to the theft.

She was arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue.