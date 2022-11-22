November 22, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance a ‘key priority’, says health minister

Minister of Health Michalis Hatjipantelas [CNA]

Minister of Health, Michalis Hatzipantelas, on Tuesday travelled to Oman to participate in the third global ministerial conference aimed to tackle the burgeoning problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

According to the World Health Organisation, AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to known medicines, making infections hard or impossible to treat, and in recent years there has been an alarming rise in hospital acquired infections of this kind.

An official statement issued by the ministry, called AMR “a key priority” and noted that it is estimated that in the European union 33,000 patients die annually as a result of infections from multi-resistant pathogens. In the absence of effective measures, this number is expected to rise to over 10 million deaths per year by 2050, exceeding the number of deaths from cancer, the announcement reads.

Last week on Friday, the health ministry issued an announcement to raise public awareness of on overuse of antibiotics, a key contributor to AMR.

