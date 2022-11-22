November 22, 2022

Black Friday, Cyber Monday super deals from Let’s Go Tours

Let’s Go Tours announces its super deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Celebrate the New Year in Rome with a 50-per cent discount, or choose the trip of your preference with a 10-per cent discount, or receive as a gift one cabin suitcase with purchases of more than €500 per person.

Book your next cruise, with embarkation from Limassol port, for under €100 per cabin. And if you still can’t decide where your next travel destination should be, purchase a Travel Voucher with 20 per cent off and travel whenever you want. Travel Vouchers are ideal for a Christmas gift.

The offers apply only to new bookings with deposit, on Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber ​​Monday (November 28). Terms and conditions apply. Offers cannot be combined.

For more information and bookings:

