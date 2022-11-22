November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsProperty

Cyprus real estate to be showcased in Israel

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Events and conference management firm the Emanuel Group on Tuesday announced that it will be hosting an event in Israel aiming to showcase Cyprus properties to the country’s domestic market.

The event, which is titled the Cyprus Real Estate Fair in Israel, will be held between January 12-14 at the Rayman Hall in KFAR HMacciabiah Hotel at Ramat Gan.

According to the announcement, the fair is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 investors and other interested parties from Israel, a market which has expressed interest in investment opportunities in Cyprus.

“In this context, Cypriot real estate and construction companies, developers, real estate agents, investment and service professionals can take part with stands and present their proposals to Israeli investors,” the company said.

“The advantages Cypriot businesses and professionals participating in this unique exhibition for Cyprus in Israel are numerous, since many Israelis continue to exhibit a strong interest in investing in Cyprus at this time,” the statement added.

According to the company, the exhibition will include a maximum of 30 pavilions of various sizes, all of which will be functionally structured and placed so that it will be easy to walk around them.

Cypriot businesses and professionals who wish to participate in the fair can contact FMW (Financial Media Way), the company that has been tasked with promoting the event in Cyprus.

