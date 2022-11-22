Daily News Briefing

November 22, 2022

In today’s episode, conditions at Paphos general hospital are “tragic, appalling and utterly shameful,” Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said yesterday, calling on patients to publish footage of conditions on social media. In other news, low-cost airline Ryanair announced five new routes departing from Paphos airport starting next summer yesterday, as well as an increase in the airport-based fleet from two to four aircrafts. And the first large-scale Christmas village, which will be held in Polis Chrysochou this year, has given tourist shops and restaurants the incentive to remain open in the winter for the first time.

