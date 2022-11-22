November 22, 2022

Public works to close off traffic on Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway

Tree cleaning and pruning works will be carried out from November 23 to 29, on a section of the Larnaca – Ayia Napa highway, the department of public works announced on Tuesday.

The works will be carried out from 8 am till 3 pm daily.

During the execution of the works, traffic in a section of the highway, 100 meters past the Kalo Chorio roundabout in the airport direction, will be diverted to the adjacent lane for a length of approximately 200 meters.

The department of public works apologizes for the unavoidable inconvenience.

